Lawmakers consider requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Lawmakers consider requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs

By STEPHEN GROVES
 
Share

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Senate committee gave full support Tuesday to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

State law already requires banks and financial institutions to accept tribal IDs, but Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said he introduced the bill after hearing from tribal members that some businesses were not accepting their IDs for transactions such as cashing checks or purchasing tobacco and alcohol. Proponents said the proposed law would make it clear that tribal IDs are acceptable for all business transactions.

Jason Cooke, the vice chairman of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, said the measure would be one more step for Native American tribal members to get full recognition by the state.

“The odds are against us all the time,” he said, noting that business owners could refuse to accept tribal IDs to discriminate against tribal members.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

Tribes in South Dakota have enhanced the security and information on IDs in recent years, adding dates of birth, addresses, and holographics. To get an ID, tribal members must provide a copy of their birth certificate to tribal enrollment officers, according to Heinert. The IDs can be used to go through security at airports and to verify identity at voting booths.

The House last week shot down an effort by Democrats to tack tribal IDs onto the list of documents people could use to register to vote in the state.

Heinert said voter registration was a separate issue to his bill, but that he was looking into other legislation that would allow tribal members to use the IDs for voter registration. The South Dakota Secretary of State would need to be able to verify voters’ social security numbers with the tribal ID databases, said Heinert.

Lester Thompson, the chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, told the committee that tribal members who live in rural areas could find it difficult to get to county offices that administer state-issued IDs.

Representatives from several tribes said tribal members make significant contributions to the economies of many towns, and that they should be able to conduct business with confidence.

The South Dakota Retailers Association supported the bill after language was added to protect retailers who accept tribal IDs as proof of age for age-restricted purchases.

The bill will next be considered by the full Senate.

___

This story has been corrected to show Jason Cooke is the vice chairman of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, not the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

STEPHEN GROVES
STEPHEN GROVES
Stephen is a correspondent based in South Dakota.