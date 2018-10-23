FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bid to illegally import moose antlers lands Canadian in rut

 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man has been sentenced to a month in prison for importing illegally harvested moose antlers into the United States.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Daniel Dyer of Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, was also sentenced to a $5,000 fine on Tuesday. Court records say Dyer is a Canadian outfitter and guide who arranged for a West Virginia man to unlawfully harvest a moose in New Brunswick so Dyer could bring the animal’s antlers and hide through Maine into the U.S.

Records say Dyer delivered the hide to a taxidermist in Pennsylvania and the antlers to the West Virginia man, Richard Eaton. Eaton was convicted of receiving the illegally taken moose in 2014.

Dyer pleaded guilty in May. A call to his home was not immediately returned.