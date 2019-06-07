FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities warn about impostor pastor scam

 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont attorney general’s office is warning Vermonters that it’s received complaints about a new impostor scam with people posing as pastors.

Officials says the scammers say they’re raising money to help a needy child or a sick person and ask for gift cards to be sent to them, with a promise that reimbursement will be provided.

The attorney general’s office said this week that it’s received several complaints about the scam from residents who were targeted by email or text message. It is warning Vermonters not to engage with these scammers by not responding to their emails and not calling them.

It also urges Vermonters to be suspicious of unsolicited communications, demands for an urgent response, requests for personal information and for untraceable forms of payment, such as gift cards or wired funds.