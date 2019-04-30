FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Man killed when truck hits tree that fell on highway

 
Share

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana police say recent wet weather apparently caused a tree to topple onto a highway, causing a crash that killed a man.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department says 37-year-old Dustin Taylor of Shoals was driving eastbound on U.S. 150 last Friday when an entire tree fell across the highway before his pickup truck crashed into the tree.

Taylor, who was traveling alone, died in the crash near the town of Shoals, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Sheriff Travis Roush says recent rainfall combined with windy conditions last Friday apparently combined to cause the tree to topple, blocking both lanes of traffic before Taylor’s fatal crash.

Roush tells the Washington Times-Herald that “it was a very unfortunate thing that he was driving that stretch at that time.”

___

Information from: Washington Times-Herald, http://www.washtimesherald.com