Funerals held for 4 children killed in day care fire

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Funerals held for 4 children killed in day care fire

 
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania city gathered to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a home child care center.

A funeral service was held Saturday in Erie for 8-year-old La’Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak. All are siblings. The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday.

Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan. An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape. Fire officials suspect last Sunday’s blaze was accidental and possibly electrical.

“There are things that happen in this life that take years to understand. There are things that happen in this life that we will never understand,” said Mayor Joe Schember. “Why are bright, beautiful children taken away from us in a tragic accident in the middle of the night?”

The most important lesson from such a tragedy, Schember said, “is to really value and treasure the relatives and friends that are still with us.” And, he said, “only a strong belief in God can help us humans through a loss like this.”

The Rev. Charles Mock of Community Baptist Church drew an ovation as he urged the community that had come together “Don’t stop now.”

“Don’t stop the kisses, don’t stop the hugs, don’t stop the warm embraces, don’t stop the coming together, don’t stop the partnerships that have come out of five children who have gone into heaven,” he said.

The Rev. Lamont Higginbottom Sr. of Second Baptist Church said children are born “without the sting of hate in their heart” and their loss “seems to rob the community of speech.”

Drawing from the biblical story of Job, he said “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away” ... but “blessed be the name of the Lord.”

Relatives of the victims, he said, “only entrusted you with the shell of these kids, because the soul of these kids belongs to Almighty God.”