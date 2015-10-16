FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Lawsuit filed over death of woman in Ohio jail

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The daughter of a woman who died in an Ohio jail has filed a federal lawsuit alleging officials didn’t adequately care for her mother after the older woman’s arrest on a warrant for carrying an open container.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Columbus by 55-year-old Mary McCoy’s daughter. It seeks unspecified damages from Franklin County, its sheriff and others.

The lawsuit says McCoy was suffering alcohol withdrawal, a potentially deadly condition, and obviously needed medical attention. The lawsuit says nurses called by another inmate didn’t come.

The coroner attributed McCoy’s April 7 death to upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

Jail Chief Deputy Geoff Stobart says investigators found no wrongdoing. Sheriff Zach Scott says many inmates have health issues. County commissioners spokesman Tyler Lowry says they don’t comment on pending lawsuits.