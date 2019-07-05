FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Salt Lake City to host Quidditch World Cup in 2021

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has been chosen to host the U.S. Quidditch World Cup in 2021.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced the selection Friday and said the city was chosen for its proximity to an airport and its walkable downtown area. The event is expected to host 84 teams and draw in more than 7,000 people.

Previous competitions have been held in Vermont, New York and South Carolina.

Quidditch is a full contact sport inspired by the “Harry Potter” book series that combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag. Seven players per team mount brooms made of PVC pipes and attempt to score by throwing balls through tall hoops.

The sport began in 2005 and has quickly spread to more than 300 school and community teams nationwide.