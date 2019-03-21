Windsor football coach gets help after concussion

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Chris Jones strained to put one foot in front of the other.

His steely stare was laser-focused on an X on a board he held at arm’s length.

Heel to toe. Heel to toe.

It was as if he were performing a roadside sobriety test.

Jones was unsteady, but not from drinking. Instead, he was intently focused on his physical therapy, still working to recover from an early August car crash in Fort Collins that left him concussed.

Jones has spent seven frustrating months trying to get back to his high-energy self — a beloved member of the Windsor High School family, where his passion for coaching football and teaching math are legendary.

“I’m a little lightheaded,” Jones said after finishing a 30-minute visual and balance session at Rebound Sports and Physical Therapy in Loveland. “I will sit in my truck for a little bit 10, 15 minutes before I drive. It used to be I couldn’t do the exercises and when I would get ready to leave would have headaches and have to sit in my truck 45 minutes before I could drive.

“I would like to get back to where I was. I think we’re getting there.”

Bracing for impact

On Aug. 7, Jones and his two children — Ellis,15, and Henry, 13 — were driving in his Toyota Tacoma on the way to a sleepover. Colorado Highway 14 was under construction, and Jones was stopped on the highway just west of Interstate 25.

He was talking to his wife Julie on speaker phone.

“We’re about to get hit,” he told her.

In his rear-view mirror, Jones saw a Jeep Cherokee Laredo about to crash into the back of his pickup. He turned to warn his kids. As he was turned in his seat, the Laredo rear-ended the pickup, bending the vehicle’s frame and totaling it.

Henry complained of a headache and Ellis seemed OK. Neither sustained injuries.

Jones, too, thought he was OK. But the following day he was feeling light-headed and a little nauseous. He went to a hospital emergency room and was diagnosed with a mild concussion, he said.

He was just starting the most stressful part of the school year with football and classes beginning. His determination to coach and teach masked his deterioration until three weeks later.

Windsor principal Michelle Scallon said she went to congratulate Jones at an assembly Aug. 30 in the packed school gym after he won the H.J. Dudley Award, a districtwide excellence in teaching award.

She was taken aback.

“He went up and got his award, and I went over to give him a hug,” Scallon said. “He stood there holding his plaque and looked at me and said, ‘I don’t get it.’ I said ‘Chris you got an award for being a good educator.’ He had this glassy look that scared me, and I knew something was wrong.”

‘Coach isn’t right’

Besides Scallon, assistant football coaches, teachers and Jones’ wife were also noticing changes. They asked him to take time off, but he told them he could battle through the increasing headaches, double vision and balance issues.

“I remember asking him if he thought he could take a day off and he looked at me and said, ‘I don’t do days off in the fall,’ ” Jones’ wife, Julie, said. “We don’t get to see him much during this time of the year because the season is rolling and he kept saying that tomorrow will be better. I knew things weren’t getting better and instead they were getting worse.”

Jones coached the Aug. 31 home football game against Vista Ridge and road games Sept. 7 at Ponderosa and Sept. 13 at Silver Creek.

The 54-year-old said he has always been able to multitask and think quickly whether he’s calling football plays or helping with intricate math questions. But he said he started noticing the concussion was taking a toll on the field and in the classroom.

“Before, I could do 75 things at once, boom, boom, boom. I can see a play and know right away the next three or four plays I want to call,” said Jones, the team’s head football coach for 12 seasons. “I could be helping one math student and hear a student talking about a question over there and answer it.

“But I started noticing during games that everything was moving so fast and I couldn’t keep up. There were times in the first three games that I got really angry about super little things that in the past I would have never blown up about. And in class, it was taking me longer to answer questions. On top of that, I was staying up until midnight grading my AP stats tests.”

Despite the physical and mental changes becoming more debilitating, Jones said he kept assuring himself and others that things would get better.

After all, he had seen football players recover from concussions in a week.

Julie said the Silver Creek game on Sept. 13 was the breaking point.

“At the Silver Creek game, he couldn’t even hold his head up,” she said. “It was so scary. It was like he didn’t even know where he was at.”

Soon after, Jones greatly reduced his time coaching and went part-time teaching.

Scallon said it was difficult for teachers and students to see a teacher considered by many as the heart and soul of the school slipping right before their eyes.

“Chris is our go-to guy, our X man who goes 110 percent all the time,” Scallon said. “His students were distraught and we were all worried about him. One person told me, ‘Coach isn’t right.’ It was just so hard to see this pillar of the school in such pain.”

Finally, Scallon and others convinced Jones he needed to visit the Orthopaedic Center of the Rockies Regional Concussion Center Services in Fort Collins.

The road to recovery

Jones saw neuropsychologist Dr. Alissa Wicklund, a sports concussion specialist and director of the center.

He flunked every test they gave him.

“It is common for high-functioning people like Chris to power through their symptoms and compensate during their work day then go home and crash and have no energy,” said Dr. Wicklund, who first saw Chris five weeks after the crash. “Often what happens is people are diagnosed with a concussion and the expected recovery time is a week or two. But sometimes like with Chris’ situation, it takes more time to recover.”

Wicklund said concussion education is continuing to grow for doctors and patients. She said the center devises a plan with a patient to give them behavioral, nutritional, physical and mental strategies to help them recover.

“It takes some buying in from patients, but once they use these strategies and feel better, they realize their concussion is something that is treatable,” Wicklund said. “Chris bought in, and when I saw him last in the end of January, he was showing a lot of cognitive strengths, his mood was excellent and he was still working on his processing speed.”

Jones has further recovered with the help of Tyler Fosdick, a physical therapist at Rebound, who he has been seeing since September. Jones used to attend physical therapy twice a week for 30 minutes each session but has reduced the frequency of his visits. The sessions primarily work on helping him regain his vision, balance and perspective.

Fosdick said those who suffer a concussion lose the ability to filter out sights and sounds that aren’t vital. Without a filter, the brain goes into sensory overload and there isn’t enough bandwidth in the brain.

“Basically, what we do is retrain the systems that aren’t working,” Fosdick said. “If you don’t retrain the system that is impaired, you will eventually plateau and are not likely to get back to where you were before. I can tell you from experience that people who don’t manage their symptoms are going to struggle more.”

Fosdick said a key to concussion rehabilitation is finding a balance between challenging the impaired systems so the body adapts to the stressors while not challenging the body too much.

“Chris still has some headaches, but when I first saw him any kind of exertion would put him down,” Fosdick said. “He’s come a long way.”

Lessons learned

Jo Finnegan is a close friend of Jones and a retired Windsor coach and math teacher. She was one of several people who convinced Chris to receive medical help after he tried to work through the concussion.

“I asked him if he would tell his players to gut it out or to go to the doctor and get it checked out,” she said. “Being a role model is a big thing for Chris. But when it finally dawned on him that he wasn’t being a good role model, he knew it was time to see the doctor. I think this is a life-changing event for Chris.”

Julie said it was difficult to explain to people why her husband was out of coaching and teaching for so long. She said he is still not 100 percent and wonders if he ever will be, adding that Wicklund “has not given us any indication that he will not fully recover.”

She said the injury exhausted Jones’ sick leave through the school district and despite insurance coverage has cost them thousands of dollars in co-pays. Still, she knows her husband was born to coach and teach and the concussion is one more learning experience he can pass on to his players and students.

“He has a tremendous gift and has a responsibility to share it with others,” she said. “I don’t believe in my heart that God has a different plan for him.”

Jones, who returned full-time to teaching after the winter holiday break, said he will put to use his newfound concussion knowledge in helping his players and other students in the school who have suffered a concussion.

Scallon said it will only add to why he is one of the school’s top teachers.

“I can tell you Chris teaches more than football on the field and more than math in the classroom,” she said. “He teaches players and students about being a good person. I have gotten to hear what he tells those senior boys when they are holding hands and coming out of the locker room before a football game, and I can tell you he’s not talking about winning a football game. He tells them to play for the love of the game, for their grandparents for the people in the stands.

“We might have gone 4-6 (during the football season), but we got the biggest win of all when we got our coach back. That’s a life lesson right there.”

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com