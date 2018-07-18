Victim in Wyoming climbing accident identified

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BUFFALO, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 58-year-old man who died in a mountain climbing accident earlier this month in northern Wyoming.

The Sheridan Press reports that officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office say James Shassetz of Sheridan died after a fall on Black Tooth Mountain on July 7.

The accident occurred at an elevation of about 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) and was reported by a climbing partner of the victim.

Due to the terrain where the accident occurred, search and rescue personnel weren’t able to recover the body until last Friday.

