FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Koch family to open unconventional private school in Kansas

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two members of the Koch family are financing a new private school in Kansas that will incorporate aspects of the “Maker movement” and other education innovations.

Chase and Annie Koch are opening a new pre-K-through-12th-grade school on Wichita State University’s campus. The couple are related to Koch Industries CEO Charles Koch, the Wichita Eagle reported . Chase is Charles’ son and Annie his daughter-in-law.

The school, called Wonder, is scheduled to open for preschool and elementary-age children in September. Middle- and high-school programs are expected to be phased in over time.

“You start to realize, ‘Actually, my kids spend more time at school than they spend with me,’” said Annie Koch, 33. “And so, being able to bring what we see as the best of what’s out there to them ... I couldn’t be more excited.”

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Zach Lahn is partner and co-founder of the project. Lahn was the former state director for Americans for Prosperity, a Koch-backed conservative political advocacy group.

“We’re not inventors. We’re just parent catalysts,” said Lahn, 31.

At Wonder, students will be grouped into multi-age studios instead of traditional grade levels as part of a mastery-based approach. There also won’t be any teachers, but rather “guides” and “coaches,” Lahn said.

“We think that children are not challenged to the fullest extent that they could be right now,” he said. “We want to challenge them to take on new tasks and greater ownership over what they’re doing.”

There also won’t be traditional grades, report cards or homework, Koch said.

“We think there’s so much value in spending time with your family, having free time, playing,” she said. “We really want to preserve that for the kids.”

The lease agreement between Wonder and the Wichita State Innovation Alliance says that total launch costs are estimated at about $1.5 million, which includes renovations and equipment. Tuition for elementary-age children will be $10,000 a year.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com