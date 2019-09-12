FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Board votes against anxiety, autism as medical pot condition

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Medical Board has voted to reject petitions seeking to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorders as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients.

The vote Wednesday comes after a Medical Board committee last month recommended against approving the petitions. The panel says marijuana can provide temporary relief for anxiety but could cause panic attacks.

It also expressed concerns about autism patients and marijuana’s effects on children’s developing brains.

Board spokeswoman Tessie Pollock says the board could reconsider adding anxiety and autism to the list of 21 qualifying medical conditions if new studies or petitions are submitted.

The Ohio Medical Cannabis Cultivators Association says the board’s decision harms people in need. The group notes 10 states allow medical marijuana for anxiety and 22 for autism.