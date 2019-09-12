U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Colorado plans to make Fisher’s Peak a new state park

 
TRINIDAD, Colo. (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis says Fisher’s Peak and the former ranch land surrounding it will become Colorado’s newest state park.

Polis’ office said in a statement The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land plan to transfer the 30-square-mile (77.7-sqaure-kilometer) property near Trinidad to public ownership.

Polis plans to sign an executive order during a ceremony on Thursday, with the goal of opening access to the public by 2021.

Trinidad Mayor Phil Rico tells the Gazette that access to the 9,633-foot (2936.14-meter) Fisher’s Peak has long been a dream among residents.

The Trust from Public Land and the Nature Conservancy last year pledged the $25 million needed to buy the former Crazy French Ranch after the state put down an initial $14.5 million.

It will be Colorado’s 42nd state park.