State: Delaware landfill is exceeding air emissions limits

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Operators of a Delaware landfill are fighting to expand despite being notified that it’s been releasing too much air pollution for more than a year.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports a state notice of violation sent to the Minquadale landfill gives it until Dec. 2 to install a device that lessens the emissions.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control notice says the landfill has been exceeding hourly limits for sulfur oxide since October 2018. Federal authorities say this can cause breathing difficulties and other health problems. Waste Management spokesman John Hambrose denies this, saying the current level of emissions don’t pose a public health or safety concern.

Despite the ongoing violation, Waste Management is suing New Castle County in an effort to increase the landfill’s size.

