Rhode Island bar temporarily shut down after stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A popular Rhode Island bar has been temporarily shut down after a stabbing in the area.

The Providence Journal reports that several people were removed from the Providence GPub after a disturbance on the rooftop early Sunday morning.

Police Commander Thomas Verdi says the individuals wound up in a garage nearby where a 27-year-old victim was stabbed.

Verdi says the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The Providence Board of Licenses says the Orange Street gastropub has been closed on an emergency basis.

The board will hold a hearing on Wednesday.

No suspect has been identified or arrested. The case remains under investigation.