Montana AG backs opioid deal that’s opposed by some states

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorney General Tim Fox says Montana is among the states and local governments that have reached a tentative deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in the opioid crisis.

Fox said Thursday the settlement would avoid a protracted legal fight and deliver money more quickly to treat a drug problem that has contributed to 400,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades.

Some states have refused to sign onto the deal which would put Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy and extract billions of dollars from the company’s founders, the Sackler family.

Those states argue the deal doesn’t do enough to hold the family accountable. Fox warns the push for “a pound of flesh” from the Sacklers could lead to a fire sale of their assets at reduced value.