West Virginia woman guilty of obstructing investigation

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say a 56-year-old West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, admitting she knowingly misled investigators in a kidnapping case where the victim was killed.

Prosecutors say Belenda Sandy of Buckhannon could face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Sandy agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Authorities say Sandy initially lied to investigators about her contact with Jarvis Wayne Madison, who stayed in her West Virginia home before driving to Florida.

He’s accused of abducting his estranged wife, Rachael Madison, in Ormond Beach, Florida, Nov. 27, fatally shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee after Sandy told him authorities were looking for him.

Prosecutors say Madison is scheduled for trial next March, charged with kidnapping that resulted in a death, interstate stalking and domestic violence.