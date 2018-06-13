FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana candy maker going nationwide with homemade recipes

By LAURA LANE
 
Share

GOSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Four ounces of homemade fudge packaged in a cardboard cup with a plastic spoon. Gourmet dog treats dipped in animal-friendly vanilla fudgy goodness.

Can one find success in business through such simple products? Oh yes.

Alyssa Rice, who never intended to open a candy store, can explain how she has become a rural candy queen.

Twenty miles northwest of Bloomington sits Gosport, a town of 800 known for the bed race conducted every year during the Lazy Days Festival in August. There’s a store on Main Street, called Nate’s Candy Jar, where Rice concocts fudge, caramels, taffy and other sugar-based confections.

Other news
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

The business started out small in 2009, about a decade after the Rice family raised $3,000 for new playground equipment to replace the 1950s-era swings and slides at Gosport Elementary School. How did they do it? Selling chewy caramels made from a family friend’s recipe.

From that simple school-fundraiser start has emerged a thriving small-town family business that’s selling not just handmade caramels but also fudge in the U.S. and Canada.

Rice had worked for her dad’s tarp manufacturing plant in Gosport and then left to stay home and raise her sons, who are now 25 and 26 years old. She opened the candy store so kids in town would have a place to go, a happy destination that would create lasting memories. She combined the first letters in the names of her family to spell out the store name: son Nathan, then Alyssa, then Tom, her husband, then Evan, their other son.

Rice’s fudge - flavors include chewy praline, dark chocolate caramel with sea salt, rocky road and peanut butter - can be purchased in traditional blocks, but it’s the fudge served in a cup with a spoon that’s caught the attention of connoisseurs. The dog treats have found a client base as well.

The business took a big jump forward in January. Rice and her husband, who works at Indiana University, set up a 10-by-10-foot booth in the Gourmet Food section at the sprawling Atlanta Gift Market, where thousands of invited vendors display their wares.

“People loved the Fudge in a Cup, the concept of having an individual cup that you can put the lid back on and save some for later,” Rice said. On a lark, she gave one of the show organizers a container of Fido Fudge and the woman returned the next day to say her dog had gobbled up the treats.

“Before we opened up the next day, she came up and told us to bring those dog treats to the front,” she said. “We were a big hit and were getting orders like crazy.”

Suddenly, Rice had more than 100 new wholesale customers. And lots of orders to fill, including shipments to the 32 upscale Von Maur department stores across the country. “It’s really exciting to be in a store with that kind of quality and reputation,” Rice said. “And we’re in two sections of the Dollywood theme park.”

Closer to home, check the shelves at Babbs supermarket or the Dragonfly Gallery in Spencer. In Bloomington, you can find Nate’s Candy Jar fudge at Lucky’s Market.

After years of small-town retail sales and traveling the Midwest county fair and festival circuits, the response from the Atlanta vendor market caught the tiny business by surprise. Things got a bit crazy there at Nate’s Candy Jar. Atlanta’s HIS Radio morning show disc jockeys ate the fudge on air and declared it delicious and in need of a bigger spoon.

“When I got back from Atlanta, we were just flooded with orders, so I made calls and recruited friends and family, and had them come and help me for several weeks. We got the orders out,” Rice said, “and learned a whole lot about shipping.”

The store sent out about 3,000 individual servings of fudge, spoon attached, before Rice could take stock and figure out how to transition - fast - from a small retail outlet to a wholesale manufacturer. She has since hired two full-time and two part-time employees to help out.

“We’re ready for big orders now,” she said. And whatever comes next.

__

Source: The Herald-Times

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com