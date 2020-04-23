U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Bail set for son of Oklahoma City bomb accomplice in Nevada

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer said he expects the son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols will post $150,000 bail to be released from jail pending a preliminary hearing in what police allege was the kidnapping and gunpoint robbery of a jeweler at a home in suburban Las Vegas.

Attorney Robert Draskovich told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at a court hearing Wednesday for Joshua Isaac Nichols and co-defendant George Richard Moya III that he’ll bring new information about the case to the May 13 hearing in Henderson Justice Court.

Draskovich and an attorney representing Moya didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages.

A judge reduced bail to $150,000 for Nichols, 37, and $95,000 for Moya, 24.

Police allege Nichols and Moya detained and robbed a 67-year-old man of cash, clothing, bracelets and a cellphone in February at a home in Henderson.

Nichols’ mother divorced Terry Nichols and they moved to Las Vegas years before the April 1995 bombing that killed 168 people at a federal building in Oklahoma City.

Terry Nichols is serving life in federal prison for helping Timothy McVeigh in the bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001.

Joshua Nichols has felony convictions in Nevada dating to 2005 including armed assault, vehicle theft and resisting arrest. He has in the past acknowledged receiving treatment for drug abuse.