Mexico frees family of 5 kidnapped Honduran migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have freed a Honduran migrant family of five after they were kidnapped in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The Veracruz state prosecutor for crimes against migrants says the two adults and three children are in good condition after being freed in the neighboring state of Chiapas. They had been reported kidnapped July 24.

Prosecutor Luis Gonzalez Basurto said Tuesday that authorities had detained one suspected kidnapper and also found two bodies at the warehouse where the migrants were being held.

Kidnapping and extortion of migrants is a common and deadly crime in Mexico. Migrants are held until relatives in the United States pay a ransom.