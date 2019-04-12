FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Feds hunt escaped teen charged in mom’s death

 
Share

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the escape of a 15-year-old inmate charged with killing his mother (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have joined the hunt in California for a 15-year-old escaped inmate charged with stabbing his mother to death.

Orange County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Peters says more than 80 law enforcement personnel are searching for 15-year-old Ike Souzer, who escaped from the Orange County Juvenile Hall just after midnight Friday.

Other news
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines

Souzer had been in the middle of a murder trial in the 2017 stabbing of 48-year-old Barbra Scheuer-Souzer. He was 13 when she was killed.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage showing Souzer tending to an apparent wound on his leg shortly after escaping. The 6-foot-tall, 200-pound teen was wearing red pants and a white shirt.

Peters says investigators are working “to turn over every rock” to find Souza.

___

10:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his mother has escaped a Southern California jail.

Probation officials say 15-year-old Ike Souzer escaped from the Orange County Juvenile Hall and jumped a perimeter fence just after midnight Friday. The 6-foot-tall, 200-pound teen was wearing red pants and a white shirt.

Orange County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Peters says at least 60 officials are searching for Souzer.

Souzer has been in custody since he was 13, when KCBS-LA reports he was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother, 48-year-old Barbra Scheuer-Souzer, in Garden Grove.

A Gofundme page for Scheuer-Souzer’s family says she was so good at helping her son with autism that she went back to school to help others with the condition and was about to graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles.