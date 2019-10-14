Police officer dies after being shot in parking garage

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer died Monday after he was found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage that was part of his regular patrol, authorities said.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told news reporters that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba is being treated as a homicide. But Jones said investigators were “looking at all options in regards to this investigation.”

Jones added that police did not have any suspect or suspect descriptions, and that there was no immediate threat to public safety.

“We continue to investigate this event and will do everything in our power to ascertain what transpired this morning,” the acting chief said.

Bomba was on patrol around 9 a.m. when he reported that he encountered “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, a suburb that borders the northern tip of Washington.

Jones said Bomba requested assistance and fellow officers arrived at the garage three of four minutes later to back him up. They found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound on the garage’s top floor. Bomba was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“He called out requesting assistance, and we heard no further transmission from him,” Jones said.

Jones said no weapons other than Bomba’s were found at the scene. The acting chief added that Bomba was wearing a body camera, although it was unclear Monday afternoon if the device was activated or correctly functioning.

Jones said he was not aware of any surveillance footage that may have captured the incident. But he said police were canvassing businesses to find out if any surveillance cameras were nearby.

Police will also learn more from the medical examiner.

“In any investigation, we have to keep all options open, but at this point in time we are treating this as a homicide,” Jones said.

Bomba is survived by a wife and two children. He had been on the force for 13 years.