1 dead, 1 injured after hostage situation in Oklahoma

 
JAY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma police say one man is dead and another is injured after a hostage situation occurred in a rural residence.

Police fatally shot the man who held another man at gunpoint in a Delaware County residence Monday.

Connie Manley identified the hostage victim as her husband, Tony Manley, who she says was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Overstreet and Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore say a second man was also taken into custody.

The names of the suspects haven’t yet been released.

Overstreet alleges authorities spotted the two suspects driving a stolen car earlier in the day. He says officers pursued the suspects for about 2 miles (3 kilometers) before they crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.