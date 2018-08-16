FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Duke will leave Robert E. Lee statue site empty for good

 
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University is making permanent its earlier decision to leave vacant the space where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue formerly stood.

The private university in Durham, North Carolina, plans to install a plaque explaining the empty spot outside the door to its Gothic-style campus chapel. Duke University President Vincent Price announced his decision Thursday in an email to students, faculty and others at the school. Duke also plans to honor the school’s first black students.

Lee was among 10 figures depicted at or near Duke Chapel’s entrance before the statue was removed last year. The statue was vandalized and then removed in the aftermath of violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August. One woman died in the protests spawned by white nationalists over the fate of another Lee monument.