Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Confessed Vegas killer says victim’s wife hatched plot

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who confessed to stabbing a Las Vegas man to death in 2010 is testifying against the victim’s wife, who prosecutors say hatched the murder plot.

If convicted, Brandy Stutzman, 33, would become the only woman on death row in Nevada.

Jeremiah Merriweather, who was 19 at the time, said he was in love with Stutzman and she wanted her husband dead. Her murder trial is continuing this week in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas.

Merriweather testified Wednesday that he had second thoughts about going through with the plot, but agreed to kill Joe Stutzman at Brandy Stutzman’s insistence, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://tinyurl.com/j82fcjc).

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

Merriweather said he remembered that just before the killing Brandy Stutzman fixed his hair, pulled a dark hood over his head and told him, “You gotta do this. You can save our family.”

He grabbed a mask and a knife with brass knuckles, hopped into a Chrysler PT Cruiser, with another man behind the wheel, and headed toward the northern valley home where Joe Stutzman slept.

Prosecutors said Stutzman was stabbed 15 times, and left for dead with a severed ring finger.

Afterward, Merriweather said Brandy Stutzman asked him, “Are you sure he’s dead?”

Merriweather pleaded guilty in February 2015 to murder, conspiracy and burglary. He faces at least 21 years in state prison at sentencing, which will be scheduled after Stutzman’s trial.

Brandy Stutzman told police she found her 32-year-old husband dead Nov. 7, 2010, at his home. She was living with a friend at the time.

Merriweather testified he met Brandy Stutzman about a year earlier, and grew close to her and her 5-year-old son while Joe Stutzman, who worked as a military aircraft mechanic, spent extended stretches deployed overseas. Merriweather denied he and Brandy Stutzman had sex.

Prosecutors said Joe Stutzman had $213,000 life insurance policy, but Merriweather said that wasn’t why he killed.

He testified that he thought he would have a better relationship with Brandy Stutzman if her husband was “out of the picture.”

Brandy Stutzman pleaded not guilty in December 2010 to murder, burglary and robbery charges.

Nevada currently has 81 men awaiting the death penalty at the state maximum security prison in Ely, said Brooke Keast, state prisons spokeswoman.

The last woman sentenced to die in Nevada was Priscilla Joyce Ford, who was convicted in March 1982 of killing six people and injuring 23 by driving her Lincoln Continental down a crowded Reno sidewalk on Thanksgiving Day 1980. Ford was held at the state women’s prison in North Las Vegas, where she suffered from emphysema and died in January 2005, at age 75.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com