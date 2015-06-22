Maryland ‘free-range’ family: 2nd neglect case cleared

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland couple who advocate “free range” parenting say they’ve been cleared in the second of two neglect cases that began when their children were spotted walking alone.

Danielle Meitiv told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/1BwJCwX ) on Sunday that she and her husband learned of the decision in a Child Protective Services letter June 13. Officials haven’t commented but recently clarified their policy, noting that the state shouldn’t investigate unless kids are harmed or face substantial risk of harm.

The parents first came under scrutiny for allowing their 10- and 6-year-old children to walk home in a Washington suburb in December. In April, the children were held for hours after they were spotted walking from a park.

Meitiv says it’s a relief that the couple has been cleared in both cases.