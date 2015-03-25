Details of victims in the crash of Germanwings Flight 9525

They came from as far away as Australia, Iran, Morocco and Venezuela, and their lives ended together in France’s deadliest plane crash in decades.

The victims included two babies, schoolchildren going home from an exchange visit, a pair of acclaimed German opera singers and a member of an Argentine rock band, three generations of the same family, a vacationing mother and son, a recently married couple, people on business trips and others going home.

Germanwings said 144 passengers and six crew members were on board its plane that crashed Tuesday in the French Alps on its way from Barcelona to Duesseldorf.

Here are details of some of the victims:

___

Sixteen high-school students and two teachers, Germany

The students and their teachers were returning from an exchange program in Spain. Their names have not been released.

The group was from Haltern, a rural town 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Duesseldorf, where it seemed everyone knew someone who had died.

The principal of Joseph Koenig High School, Ulrich Wessel, called the loss of his students and two teachers — one who had just married and another who was soon to be — a “tragedy that renders one speechless.”

“I was asked yesterday how many students there are at the high school in Haltern, and I said 1,283 without thinking. Then had to say afterward, unfortunately, 16 fewer since yesterday,” he said. “That’s just terrible.”

___

Maria Radner, her husband and their baby, Germany

Maria Radner, a 34-year-old contralto from Duesseldorf, her husband and infant son were among the victims, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu said.

The Spanish opera house said she played the goddess Erda in Richard Wagner’s “Siegfried” last weekend.

___

Oleg Bryjak, Germany

Bass baritone Oleg Bryjak, had performed along with Radner in the production of “Siegfried” at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, the opera house said. Bryjak, 54, had sung the part of Alberich.

Bryjak was born in Ukraine of Kazakhstani origin and had moved to Germany in 1991 where he was the soloist at the Deutsche Opera am Rhein in Duesseldorf. Its director, Christoph Meyer, said that “we have lost a great performer and a great person in Oleg Bryjak.”

Christina Scheppelmann, artistic director of the Liceu, said: “The mood is ominous, like it should be in any kind of workplace facing a tragedy like this one.”

___

Three members of the same family, Spain

Three generations of one family — a schoolgirl, her mother and grandmother — were on the plane that crashed, according to a statement from the town hall in Sant Cugat del Valles, outside Barcelona.

The girl was a middle school student, for children aged 10-11, at Santa Isabel school in Sant Cugat, the statement said, without providing the family names.

“The students are very affected. The teachers are trying to help them any way they can,” said a woman who answered the phone at the school. She refused to give her name or say more.

____

Asmae Ouahhoud el Allaoui and her husband, Spain

Ouahhoud el Allaoui, 23, got married on Saturday and was moving to Duesseldorf, according to the town hall of La Llagosta in northeastern Spain, where she was from. Her husband, an unnamed Moroccan, was also on the plane. The town hall said another man born there, Francisco Javier Gonalons, 42, also died in the crash.

___

Mireia Serrat, Spain

Serrat was export director for Spanish industrial manufacturer INOXPA, the Girona, Spain-based company said.

___

Maria Luisa Romanos, Spain

Romanos was the wife of INOXPA owner Candi Granes, the company said.

___

Manuel Rives, Spain

Rives worked for the Delphi company outside Barcelona, Spain’s UGT union said. Rives was traveling with a Delphi human resources executive, the union said in a statement without giving the executive’s name. Both were planning to attend a human resources conference.

___

Carles Milla, Spain

Milla, a married 37-year-old, was going to a food technology fair in Cologne on behalf of Milla Masanas, a small food machinery company in the town of Cornella de Terri, north of Barcelona, the company’s managing director said.

___

Marina Bandres Lopez-Belio and her infant son Julian, Britain

Lopez-Belio had been attending an uncle’s funeral in Jaca, a small Spanish town in the Pyrenees mountains, her husband Pawel Pracz said in a statement issued by the Foreign Office. Lopez-Belio, editor and colorist working in film post-production and who lived in Britain, was on the flight with her 7-month-old son Julian.

Unable to find a direct flight to Manchester, the chose to connect from Barcelona via Duesseldorf. “She bought the tickets at the last moment, and decided to return to Manchester quickly as she wanted to return to her daily routine as soon as possible,” her husband said.

___

Paul Andrew Bramley, Britain

Bramley, 28, was studying hospitality and hotel management at Ceasar Ritz College in Lucerne. He had just finished his first year in college and was about to start an internship on April 1.

He had taken a few days of vacation with friends in Barcelona and was on his way back to Britain to meet his mother, who was traveling from her home in Majorca to see him.

“Paul was a kind, caring and loving son,” his mother Carol Bramley said in a statement. “He was the best son, he was my world.”

____

Martyn Matthews, Britain

Matthews, 50, was a senior quality manager from Wolverhampton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his two children, the Foreign Office said. “We are devastated at the news of this tragic incident and request that we are allowed to deal with this terrible news without intrusion at this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

___

Carol and Greig Friday, Australia

Carol, a nurse and married mother of two, celebrated her 68th birthday on the eve of the crash, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said. She was vacationing with her son Greig, who was due to turn 30 next month and was planning to teach English in Europe.

Bishop read out a statement from the family in which they said they were “in deep disbelief and crippled with sadness.”

The statement said Carol “loved to travel and has seen many of the world’s greatest sights.” Her son was a mechanical engineer who also loved travel, had completed a course for teaching English as a foreign language and planned to do so in France. The two were taking their vacation together ahead of the son’s planned work stay in Europe.

___

Yvonne and Emily Selke, United States

Yvonne Selke of Nokesville, Virginia, worked for Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. in Washington and performed work under contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s secretive satellite mapping office, according to a person close to the family. She was travelling with her grown daughter Emily — a 2013 graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia who worked for Carr Workplaces of Alexandria, Va. The U.S. State Department said a third American citizen was also on board the flight and that the victim’s family had been notified. It did not release the name out of respect for the family.

___

Junichi Sato, Japan

Sato, one of two Japanese victims, was based in Duesseldorf where he worked for Japanese machinery maker Seika Corp.'s local branch. The company said Sato had been in Barcelona, Spain, for a business trip.

“I’m speechless. My heart is totally broken,” Sato’s father Yukio said in an interview with Nippon Television Network Corp. from Hokkaido, their hometown in northern Japan. “I’m so proud of my son — he was working very hard as a businessman.”

___

Gabriela Lujan Maumus and Sebastian Greco, Argentina

Maumus was 28 and played in a rock band called Asalto al Parque Zoologico, or Assault on the Zoo Park, according to local website infobae.com. The group released an album a few months ago and had a concert scheduled for March 29 in Buenos Aires, according to the band’s Facebook page and Twitter account. Greco was a financial analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile. The couple was in Europe on vacation.

___

Juan Armando Pomo, Argentina

Pomo, 51, was a businessman who for more than 20 years had lived in Asuncion, Paraguay. He was married with two teenage children, according to Infobae.

___

Nolberto Ariza, Venezuela

Ariza was a businessman who had lived for several years in Paraguay, where he worked for Compania de Negocios Agroindustriales SA.

“We hoped that he hadn’t taken the flight but unfortunately that was not the case,” said his sister, Yusmari Ariza.

___

Ximena Alegria Gonzalez, Venezuela

Alegria Gonalez lived in the city of Barquisimeto in central Venezuela.

___

Eyal Baum, Israel

Baum, 39, lived in Barcelona with his wife, Baum’s sister Liat told Army Radio. “He was amazing, with a winning smile. Whoever met him fell in love with him from the first moment,” she said, in tears. “The thought of what he went through in those moments is very difficult.”

___

Luis Eduardo Medrano, Colombia

Medrano, a 36-year-old architect, had been vacationing in Europe. His family expected him to return to his native city of Popayan after working several years for an engineering firm in Equatorial Guinea. Medrano’s father told local newspaper El Tiempo that shortly before takeoff he received a brief text message from his son: “Flying to Germany.”

___

Maria del Pilar Tejada, Colombia

Tejada, 33, was an economist doing doctoral work at Bonn University, according to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

___

Erbol Imankulov, Kazakhstan

Imankulov was director of a silicon plant in the eastern Kazakh city of Karaganda, according to state news agency Kazinform.

___

Milad Hojatoleslami and Hossein Javadi, Iran

Hojatoleslami worked for the semi-official Tasnim news agency and Javadi was a journalist at the Vatan-e-Emrouz daily, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said, quoting the foreign ministry. The reporters were in Barcelona to cover last Sunday’s soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid and planned to cover Iran’s friendly games against Chile and Sweden in Austria and Stockholm, respectively, according to IRNA.

___

Daniela Ayon Razo, Mexico

Ayon Razo, 36, was a Yoga teacher from the Gulf coast city of Tampico in Mexico, her friend and fellow Yoga teacher Maria Andrea Meza said.

Daniela loved to travel the world giving yoga classes. “In the end, she died doing what she loved, she loved to travel,” Meza said.

“Daniela was a person who was super alive, full of happiness and dreams,” said Meza. “She took advantage of every moment of life to the fullest.”

“She left a lasting mark on people’s lives,” she said, adding she brought what she learned in India and other places back to Mexico. “Daniela was magic, she changed your way of seeing things, your way of thinking.”