FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Delta State hires Rodney Batts as new baseball head coach

 
CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — After five seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Rodney Batts is returning to his alma mater as Delta State University’s head baseball coach.

The school says Batts will be formerly introduced during a press conference Monday in Cleveland.

The Natchez Democrat reports Batts is replacing Mike Kinnison, who stepped down last month to become Delta State’s director of athletics.

Batts has been the head coach at Gulf Coast since 2015. He has won 119 games in that span, including 75 the past two seasons, and made back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Batts played at Delta State and was an All-Gulf South Conference selection in 1995 and 1996. He graduated in 1998 and was an assistant coach on Kinnison’s staff from 1999-2014.

