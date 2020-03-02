U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man pleads not guilty to child abuse but murder plea delayed

 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man accused of killing his Chinese wife pleaded not guilty Monday to abuse charges related to the couple’s child but a plea in his wife’s death was delayed.

Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, who has not been seen since early October. A grand jury indicted him Friday on the murder charge, as well as child abuse, child endangerment and third-degree domestic assault.

An initial plea on the murder charge was delayed Monday until Elledge can secure a lawyer for that case, KMIZ-TV reported.

Prosecutors initially charged Elledge with child abuse and endangerment for alleged crimes involving the couple’s 1-year-old daughter but not directly related to the murder charge.

Prosecutors allege Elledge killed Ji because he wanted to avoid a costly divorce and ensure that she didn’t flee to China with their daughter. Investigators believe Elledge strangled his wife and dumped her body in a remote area, according to court documents.

Despite repeated searches, authorities have not located Ji’s body.