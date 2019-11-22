U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Shooting, police chase in Pierce County

 
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one man was shot, another is in police custody and a second suspect is being sought after a shooting lead to a police chase and deputy-involved shooting across parts of Pierce County.

KOMO reports police are still gathering details about the Friday morning mayhem, but it appears to have started in Lakebay where Pierce County deputies received a report of a shooting with the suspected gunmen driving off.

Medics arrived to find the gunshot victim, who was able to describe the vehicle that the gunmen drove off in.

Gig Harbor police officer spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it sped off, leading officers on a chase. At one point, deputy fired shots, but it’s unclear if anyone was hit.

Deputies said one person was eventually captured and a second person remains on the loose.