New Mexico man gets 34 ½ years in prison after 4 convictions

 
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man already sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Clovis police officer has been convicted in three other jury trials.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Anthony Baca also pleaded guilty in a felony charge of failure to appear in court.

They say Baca’s sentences will run consecutively and he now will serve 34 ½ years in a New Mexico prison.

Baca was charged in the August 2016 shooting of a Clovis police officer while escaping arrest on a failure to appear warrant.

Authorities say a bullet grazed the officer’s thigh and he returned to work shortly after the shooting.

Baca’s also faced two drugs cases and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He received the maximum sentences in all of the cases.