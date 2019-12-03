Man shot to death in movie theater; woman wounded

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania.

West Manchester Township police said officers were called to the Regal Cinemas shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a single shooter shot both victims in a theater and then fled the complex. The man was pronounced dead at York Hospital about 40 minutes later.

The York County coroner’s office identified him as 22-year-old Andre White of Cumberland County. Police said the woman was treated for her injuries.

Police said the shooting isn’t believed to have been random and there appears to be no danger to anyone else. No arrests were immediately announced.