More family visits sought for halfway house parolees

By CHRIS EHRMANN
 
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Tyran Sampson looked forward to seeing his children more when he got out of prison, but at a halfway house after his release he found even fewer opportunities to be with his family.

He could have his family visit only once a week — on Sundays — while staying at a halfway house in Hartford last year. While he was in prison, he said, his family could visit three times a week.

If someone who is incarcerated has kids and “you don’t see them as often as you should,” Sampson said, “your mind will be all over the place.”

Recognizing the benefits of strong family connections for prisoners’ reentry into society, the Department of Correction is working with halfway houses, nonprofit groups and others to identify and address impediments to family visits and reunification efforts.

“There’s a lot of research that supports that these kids need to see their parents and they need to know they’re going to be OK,” said Trina Sexton, director of reentry services for the department.

Things like family and jobs are important for people that anchor them to the community, she said, and help them not end up back in prison.

Annually, roughly 3,000 parolees are released to 28 halfway houses around the state that are owned and operated by 14 different organizations, according to the Correction Department.

Many are disappointed to learn they will not be able to see their families as much once they enter a halfway house, said Aileen Keays, project manager for CT Children with Incarcerated Parents Initiative, which is housed at Central Connecticut State University’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy.

“We feel there needs to be a shift in mindset and understanding and consideration of the children in whether these policies and practices are necessary when we know now the collateral harm that is being done to kids,” she said.

Karen Martucci, spokeswoman for the Correction Department, said DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook is focusing on issues related to reentry and family reunification. The department has looked to expand partnerships with the Office of Early Childhood, Department of Children and Families and other organizations along with their programs.

Also, the department held a family dance at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution where inmates were able to be with their families last August, which was part of a pilot project through the National Institute of Corrections.

Sampson, 35, said he served seven years in prison for a robbery he committed in 2002, when he was 17. He was on parole when he was sent back to prison for five years after becoming involved in a police chase. He was a passenger, but because he had police contact, it violated his parole.

He got out in March and stayed until July 2019 at a halfway house that is part of a work release program operated by Community Partners in Action — which is a contractor with DOC — focused on stabilizing and securing employment. While he was there, he tried to get back on his feet with his old job and reconnect with his children and family.

He said he would sneak extra time in to see his daughter by having her mother drop off toiletries, food, clothing or other items so she would be able to bring his daughter along.

Beth Hines, executive director of Community Partners in Action, said families can visit only on weekends, and there must be separate visits on days for people convicted of sexual offenses.

Sampson said he was eager to see more of his son — who lives in Pennsylvania — and daughter to show them how important they are to him.

“It’ll let you know this is what you living for, this is what you working for,” he said. “It’ll keep you grounded and stuff.”

Through the contract with halfway houses, the Department of Correction also offers family reunification passes for visits, but eligibility requirements can include being employed for at least 30 days.

“They are not always able to get a pass and go see their families unless they have been employed for at least 30 days,” Hines said. “That can take several weeks, a month (to just get a job), and then you’re into the third month of the program that they would potentially be able to go see them.”

Martucci said the department supports family reunification, but she also noted the importance of gaining employment that will further help their reunification by having a steady job.

“When I got incarcerated, my daughter was 3 and my son was 2. ... I got incarcerated for a long period of time so it took a chunk out of their life,” Sampson said. “Right now I’m trying to rebuild all of that and stay very much in contact, and I try to do as much as I can.”

Chris Ehrmann is a corps member for Report for America, a nonprofit organization that supports local news coverage, in a partnership with The Associated Press for Connecticut. The AP is solely responsible for all content.