Nurse held hostage by armed inmate will get $7.2M settlement

 
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago nurse who was held hostage and raped by a hospitalized jail inmate will receive $7.2 million in a settlement.

Four nurses with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital sued Kane County over the hostage situation that unfolded in May 2017 when 21-year-old Tywon Salters overpowered a deputy in the Geneva hospital and took his handgun.

The Daily Herald reports that settlement documents it obtained through an open records request show one nurse will receive $7.2 million, a second will get $650,000 and two others will receive $25,000 each.

The nurse receiving most the $7.9 million settlement was held hostage at gunpoint for several hours by Salters, who hit her with the gun, threatened to kill her and raped her.

An officer eventually fatally shot Salters in the hospital.

