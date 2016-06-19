The Latest: Soccer ball splits open at Euro 2016

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from soccer’s European Championship (all times local):

___

10:25 p.m.

A ball split open during France’s match against Switzerland in Lille.

France forward Antoine Griezmann was dribbling when Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami stepped in to tackle. The two converged on the ball and the panels were torn, with Behrami picking up the piece of leather and showing it to Slovenian referee Damir Skomina.

___

9:49 p.m.

Armando Sadiku gave Albania a 1-0 halftime lead over Romania, scoring his team’s first goal at the European Championship.

The striker headed in a cross in 43rd minute.

Romania dominated the early stages of the match with almost complete possession of the ball and a monopoly on shots. But the team settled for attempts from distance and could do no better than Bogdan Stancu’s shot being stopped by Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Albania forward Ermir Lenjani had an opportunity in the 23rd minute but he flubbed his shot, volleying over the bar from the edge of the box with the goalmouth open.

Romania entered the match in Lyon in third place in Group A with one point. Albania has zero.

___

9:46 p.m.

France midfielder Paul Pogba hit the crossbar with an early shot as France failed to turn possession into goals, leaving the team tied 0-0 at halftime against Switzerland.

Teenage striker Breel Embolo looked sharp early on for Switzerland, but Pogba forced the first save of the match in the 11th minute when his curling shot from just outside the penalty area was pushed over by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Sommer denied Pogba again two minutes later.

With France playing well in the first 20 minutes, forward Antoine Griezmann set up striker Andre-Pierre Gignac near the penalty spot, but his slightly scuffed shot was blocked. Pogba — playing in the rampaging style he does so well for Juventus — then hit the crossbar with a brilliant swerving shot from 25 meters.

Swizterland, which lost 5-2 to France two years ago at the World Cup, occasionally threatened on the break but was largely dominated as France forced a succession of corners.

___

9:43 p.m.

GOAL: Armando Sadiku has scored for Albania in the 43rd minute. Albania leads Romania 1-0.

___

9:08 p.m.

Two flares were lit in the section of Romania fans during and shortly after the national anthem before kickoff against Albania.

Some smoke drifted up at the Stade de Lyon before slowly dispersing.

___

9:05 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande is once again in the crowd at the European Championship as his country faces Switzerland in Lille.

With a France scarf draped over his shoulders, Hollande joined in with the crowd during the singing of the French national anthem, “La Marseillaise.”

Hollande was also in the crowd last Wednesday in Marseille, when France beat Albania 2-0, raising his arms in the air when forward Antoine Griezmann scored in the 90th minute to put France ahead 1-0.

___

8:35 p.m.

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu has made five changes to his starting lineup for the match against Albania, a game both sides must win to have a chance to advance.

Iordanescu will go with his third different starting striker in as many matches, this time opting for Denis Alibec.

Full back Alexandru Matel will make his tournament debut in place of injured veteran Razvan Rat, while Adrian Popa, Ovidui Hoban and Nicolae Stanciu all return to the starting lineup after beginning the previous 1-1 draw with Switzerland on the bench.

On his third stint with the team, Iordanescu is coaching his 100th match as head or assistant coach of Romania.

Albania coach Giovanni De Biasi made one change from the team that lasted 89 minutes before falling 2-0 to France, putting midfielder Migjen Basha in for the suspended Burim Kukeli.

Lorik Cana, who is back after a one-game suspension, was left on the bench.

___

8:30 p.m.

France coach Didier Deschamps has freshened up his side for the match against Switzerland by changing several players from the team that beat Albania 2-0.

Andre-Pierre Gignac will replace Olivier Giroud at center forward and Yohan Cabaye will come in for N’Golo Kante in central midfield.

Reverting back to a 4-3-3 formation, Deschamps also gave midfielder Moussa Sissoko a rare start in place of Blaise Matuidi. Midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Antoine Griezmann return to the starting lineup after coming on as substitutes against Albania.

In a tactical switch, midfielder Dimitri Payet has been rested, with Kingsley Coman taking his place.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has made one change.

Forward Haris Seferovic, who wasted a number of chances in the previous two matches, has been dropped and his position in attack will be taken by Breel Embolo. The 19-year-old Basel forward makes the starting lineup after he was used twice as substitute.

___

8:22 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the Group A match between Romania and Albania at Stade de Lyon:

Romania: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Cristian Sapunaru, Dragos Grigore, Vlad Chiriches, Alexandru Matel, Andrei Prepelita, Ovidui Hoban, Adrian Popa, Nicolae Stanciu, Bogdan Stancu, Denis Alibec.

Albania: Etrit Berisha, Elseid Hysaj, Arlind Ajeti, Mergim Mavraj, Ansi Agolli, Amir Abrashi, Migjen Basha, Ledian Memushaj, Andi Lila, Ermir Lenjani, Armando Sadiku.

___

8:20 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the match between France and Switzerland at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille in Group A:

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schaer, Johan Djourou, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka, Blerim Dzemaili, Xherdan Shaqiri, Admir Mehmedi, Breel Embolo.

France: Hugo Lloris, Bacary Sagna, Adil Rami, Laurent Koscielny, Patrice Evra, Moussa Sissoko, Yohan Cabaye, Paul Pogba, Kingsley Coman, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Antoine Griezmann.

___

4:50 p.m.

England coach Roy Hodgson has again urged fans to stay out fights before and after his team’s final group game at the European Championship.

Speaking in Saint-Etienne, where England takes on Slovakia on Monday, Hodgson says it’s “our hope, our dream” that the atmosphere surrounding the game will remain peaceful.

Hodgson says “we want fans to come here to enjoy the football. We urge them to be cautious about coming without tickets. We urge them to stay out of fights and stay out of trouble.”

French police used tear gas to disperse English fans on Wednesday in Lille, the fourth time England fans have been involved in violent incidents since the start of the tournament. Last week in Marseille, they were involved in three days of intense fighting that left one England supporter seriously injured.

Hodgson says “we hope that he will recover as soon as possible and that his injuries won’t be long-lasting. We don’t like to hear that our fellow countrymen are in hospitals after being injured in violence.”

Monday’s game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard is regarded as a high-risk match because supporters from both sides have fought each other in the past.

___

12:55 p.m.

The prefect for Saint-Etienne has blamed UEFA for the crowd trouble at the match between Croatia and the Czech Republic at Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Evence Richard, the top official in the Saint-Etienne area, told local media that UEFA should have added “between 150 and 200" security agents at the stadium “to properly fulfill its mission.”

Play was stopped for several minutes late in Croatia’s 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic on Friday when firecrackers and lit flares were thrown on the field from one end of the stadium where Croatian fans were sitting. Croatia fans then fought among themselves as players appealed for calm and French police had to intervene inside the venue.

One Croatia fan who smuggled a flare into the arena was arrested and will be brought before a judge next week.

Richard says “the fans were allowed to enter the stadium 30 minutes late, there was one gate which remained closed during the whole evening and between 2,000 and 3,000 spectators had not accessed the stadium when the match started.”

UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against Croatia’s national soccer federation following the incidents.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Portugal fan who ran on the field to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo will cost his national soccer federation a fine.

UEFA says it has opened a disciplinary case against the Portuguese federation for a “field invasion.”

UEFA holds national teams responsible for the behavior of their fans inside a stadium.

The man ran across half the field from behind one goal at Parc des Princes after Portugal drew 0-0 with Austria on Saturday.

He caught up with Ronaldo near the halfway line, and Ronaldo gestured to a security official to stay back until the fan got the picture.

The fan was then led away.

___

12:36 p.m.

UEFA has charged the Hungarian soccer federation for fan disorder inside the stadium at a European Championship match in Marseille.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge charges of “crowd disturbances,” throwing objects and setting off fireworks on Tuesday.

Fans clashed with stewards and some police before the game when trying to climb a fence to enter a section behind one goal. Riot police then formed in lines in front a section of Hungary fans, in the same end of Stade Velodrome where Russians attacked England fans one week earlier.

Hungary fans then lit or threw flares or firecrackers during the national anthems, when Iceland was awarded a penalty kick, and after their team scored a late goal in a 1-1 draw.

UEFA is likely to impose a fine.