FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Governor wants answers on 4 kids separated from families

By MARK SCOLFORO
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says at least four children from his state were recently separated from their parents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and wrote Monday to demand the agency halt the practice until it has a plan to ensure the welfare of children.

Gov. Tom Wolf asked Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan to account for all children separated from their parents this year in Pennsylvania and to tell him how long they were kept apart and about any steps the federal government took to ensure their well-being.

Wolf said in the letter that the four children are U.S. citizens and come from at least three migrant families. He said that “information relayed” to state officials indicated federal agents did not make sure that the children had adequate temporary guardianship.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in Philadelphia said in an email that any response to Wolf’s letter “would come through the appropriate channels.”

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said the separations occurred in Philadelphia in late July, and at least two of the kids have since been reunited with their parents.

He said the administration has been working to get more details about what happened in Philadelphia, including exactly when and where the separations occurred.

“We know that at least two, their parents were eventually released, and the families were reunited,” Abbott said. “But I don’t believe on the other two we had any finality of the result.”

The emailed statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency “exercises discretion” when arresting someone with children to ensure someone is available to care for the children, “consistent with local, state and federal law enforcement conventions and protocols.”

In June 2018 — days after President Donald Trump retreated amid an international uproar — a federal judge ordered that the practice of splitting up families at the border be halted except in limited circumstances, such as threats to child safety. The judge left individual decisions to the administration’s discretion.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s practices regarding children drew scrutiny again last week, after 680 migrants were arrested at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants.

Trump said Friday the Mississippi raids served as “a very good deterrent” and defended the lack of sufficient advance preparation for dealing with the children whose parents were detained.

“The reason is because you have to go in, you can’t let anybody know, otherwise when you get there, nobody will be there,” Trump said.

Wolf, a Democrat, told McAleenan that state government is willing to help to place asylum seekers in communities and make sure any separated children are adequately cared for.

Wolf said children can’t be left to fend for themselves “while your department prioritizes overly aggressive enforcement over their health and safety.”

“This is absolutely irresponsible. Even worse, we are not aware that proper child welfare protocols — or even common sense — were used to ensure safe and legal temporary guardianship for these minor children,” Wolf wrote.

After the Mississippi raids, three Democratic congressmen sought more information about how many parents were separated from their children and whether any remain separated.

Wolf told McAleenan that putting children through separation was likely unjustified unless both parents were a threat to the children or others.

“Was this the case? If not, this is as unnecessary as it is callous,” Wolf wrote.