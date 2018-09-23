FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Georgia jury awards $31M over boy’s botched circumcision

 
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A law firm says a Georgia jury has awarded $31 million to a boy for a botched circumcision he received as a newborn.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the award was handed down Friday in northern Georgia’s Clayton County.

A lawsuit filed by the boy’s family says he was 18 days old in October 2013 when part of his penis was severed during a circumcision at Life Cycle Pediatrics in Riverdale.

The family’s attorney, Neal Pope, says nobody recommended emergency surgery to fix the problem. The lawsuit says the boy suffers pain and will have a lifetime of mental anguish.

Attorney Terrell W. Benton represents the nurse midwife and physician who were found liable. Benton told jurors that $1 million should cover the boy’s medical expenses and costs of long-term therapy.