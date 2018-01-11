Artesia man gets 2-year prison term in DWI crash that hurt 6

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — An Artesia man has been sentenced to two years in prison and eight years of supervised probation for a DWI crash that injured a family of six in 2016.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Blake Bollema pleaded no contest to six counts of great bodily harm by a vehicle, misdemeanor aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, failure to give information and render aid and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and failure to yield.

The Artesia Daily News reports Bollema failed to stop at the U.S. 285 intersection and his vehicle struck an SUV on July 1, 2016.

Authorities say Bollema initially left the scene after the accident and a blood-alcohol test four hours later showed his level was still at .08 percent.

