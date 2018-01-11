FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Artesia man gets 2-year prison term in DWI crash that hurt 6

 
Share

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — An Artesia man has been sentenced to two years in prison and eight years of supervised probation for a DWI crash that injured a family of six in 2016.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Blake Bollema pleaded no contest to six counts of great bodily harm by a vehicle, misdemeanor aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, failure to give information and render aid and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and failure to yield.

The Artesia Daily News reports Bollema failed to stop at the U.S. 285 intersection and his vehicle struck an SUV on July 1, 2016.

Authorities say Bollema initially left the scene after the accident and a blood-alcohol test four hours later showed his level was still at .08 percent.

___

Information from: Artesia Daily Press, http://www.artesianews.com