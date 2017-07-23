Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Father of Colorado boy, 13, arrested for boy’s 2012 death

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said.

Mark Redwine’s arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Redwine is being held on $1 million cash-only bond, KDVR-TV in Denver reported (http://bit.ly/2uLOZt4).

Mark Redwine and Elaine Hall, the boy’s mother, had gone through a contentious divorce and custody battle. Mark Redwine has denied any involvement in Dylan’s death.

Other news
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida

Some of Dylan Redwine’s remains were found about 10 miles from his father’s home in Vallecito in 2013. The boy had reluctantly traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving. Dylan’s skull was found by hikers in 2015, and forensic anthropologists said the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, the indictment said.

Surveillance video from the airport where Dylan’s flight arrived shows little or no interaction between the boy and his father, according to the indictment. Several witnesses said Dylan did not want to visit his father, after the two argued and fought during his previous visit.

Text messages showed that Dylan had asked to stay with a friend on the night of his arrival, but Mark Redwine denied the request, the indictment said. Next morning the boy’s friend sent a text to Dylan asking “where are you” and got no response.

Mark Redwine and Hall leveled accusations at each other during appearances on the syndicated “Dr. Phil” TV show in 2013 as the case drew national attention, the Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2uLvUId). TV host Nancy Grace also did a show Dylan’s disappearance.

Shortly after his disappearance, bracelets imprinted with “Find Dylan Redwine” sold for $5 each to raise money for the search, the Post reported. Volunteers scoured a forest near Lake Vallecito. A benefit dinner, Crime Stoppers and assorted donors raised $50,000 in a single month to offer as a reward, the newspaper reported.

___

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com