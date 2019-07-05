FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pilot injured as plane crashes short of grass airstrip

 
Share

VAIDEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was injured Thursday after the plane he was piloting crashed.

Carroll County Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that Walter J. Mitchell of Vaiden was flying the single-engine Beechcraft B23 Musketeer with three passengers — another man and two children — when it crashed about 50 yards from a grassy airstrip near Vaiden.

Strachan says Mitchell, a Democrat seeking election as a Carroll County supervisor, remained alert but was pinned in the aircraft. Strachan says emergency workers had to remove Mitchell’s seat to get him out. Mitchell was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital. Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Mitchell’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The other three passengers, whom Walker didn’t name, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com