Timeline of copter flight that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Timeline of copter flight that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A timeline of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Southern California on Jan. 26. All times are approximate:

9:06 a.m. -- The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter departs John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana en route to Camarillo, northwesttof Los Angeles. The direct distance is about 79 miles (127 kilometers) but the actual flight path will be indirect.

9:20 a.m. -- As the helicopter nears Burbank Airport airspace, the pilot requests to head west across the south side of the San Fernando Valley by following U.S. 101. He is told there are Instrument Flight Rules conditions with cloud tops at 2,400 feet (732 meters). He requests and is granted “special Visual Flight Rules” and then waits for other air traffic to clear.

9:32 a.m. -- The controller clears the pilot to follow Interstate 5 northwest, then follow State Route 118 to pass on the north side of Burbank and Van Nuys airports at or below 2,500 feet (762 meters). The pilot says he will loop around Van Nuys and head down to the 101 freeway. He requests “flight following,” which is radar assistance from air traffic control.

9:39 a.m. -- After handoff to a Van Nuys controller the pilot is given permission to turn southwest toward U.S. 101. He is advised to contact Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control, known as “SoCal,” The pilot tells SoCal he is heading to Camarillo at 1,500 feet (457 meters). SoCal tells the pilot radar contact can’t be maintained at that altitude, and flight following services are terminated.

9:45 a.m. -- The pilot contacts SoCal, reports he is climbing above cloud layers and requests flight following services. A new controller asks the pilot to identify his flight and state his intentions. The pilot says he is climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) and is not heard from again. Radar shows the helicopter climbing to 2,300 feet (701 meters) and beginning a left turn. Eight seconds later it begins descending. The last data received from the craft was at 1,200 feet (366 meters) about 400 feet (122 meters) from the crash site. A witness says the helicopter emerged from mist and was visible for 1 to 2 seconds before hitting the hillside. It is traveling at more than 180 mph (290 kph).

9:47 a.m. -- Callers to 911 report a crash. Wreckage is found along a wide swath of hillside at an elevation of 1085 feet (331 meters) .

Source: National Transportation Safety Board, Los Angeles County sheriff.