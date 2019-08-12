FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge postpones Redwine trial after attorney’s arrest

 
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A judge has postponed the trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports 57-year-old Mark Redwine’s trial was set to begin Sept. 17, but the timing was complicated in July after one of his attorneys was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges. Since the arrest, the attorney has failed to appear at two hearings, and the judge deemed him unable to properly represent Redwine.

It could be months before a new attorney is caught up on the case and ready for trial.

Redwine is suspected of killing his son Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Mark Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com