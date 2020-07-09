4 surrender to face charges in SC teen’s drive-by death

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

4 surrender to face charges in SC teen’s drive-by death

 
Share

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Four people are in custody after surrendering to face charges in the death of a 16-year-old who was killed last month in a drive-by shooting after an argument at a graduation party in South Carolina, investigators said.

Arrest warrants show that Greterrious Calhoun, 18, and Javon Newson, 20, both of Ninety Six, and two 17-year-old girls from Greenwood each face charges of murder. It was unknown if any of the suspects had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. Anderson Police Department Capt. Mike Aikens told the Independent Mail Wednesday that the suspects were expected to make court appearances later.

According to the warrants, the girls “encouraged the felony” by contacting the two young men. Calhoun allegedly provided the transportation to and from Anderson and Newson “shot at multiple vehicles,” killing Lashanti Hester.

The June 5 shooting came after a group Hester was with got into a disagreement that started at a graduation party at a hotel, police and the county coroner’s office said. Aikens said the disagreement continued at a convenience store and gas station a couple of blocks away.

“At some point in the altercation, the teenager left, drove away,” Aikens said.

Minutes later, the teen was driving less than a block away from the convenience store when a car pulled up and someone started shooting at her vehicle, Aikens said.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found Hester wounded in the car around 2 a.m. She was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later.