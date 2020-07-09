4 surrender to face charges in SC teen’s drive-by death

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Four people are in custody after surrendering to face charges in the death of a 16-year-old who was killed last month in a drive-by shooting after an argument at a graduation party in South Carolina, investigators said.

Arrest warrants show that Greterrious Calhoun, 18, and Javon Newson, 20, both of Ninety Six, and two 17-year-old girls from Greenwood each face charges of murder. It was unknown if any of the suspects had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. Anderson Police Department Capt. Mike Aikens told the Independent Mail Wednesday that the suspects were expected to make court appearances later.

According to the warrants, the girls “encouraged the felony” by contacting the two young men. Calhoun allegedly provided the transportation to and from Anderson and Newson “shot at multiple vehicles,” killing Lashanti Hester.

The June 5 shooting came after a group Hester was with got into a disagreement that started at a graduation party at a hotel, police and the county coroner’s office said. Aikens said the disagreement continued at a convenience store and gas station a couple of blocks away.

“At some point in the altercation, the teenager left, drove away,” Aikens said.

Minutes later, the teen was driving less than a block away from the convenience store when a car pulled up and someone started shooting at her vehicle, Aikens said.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found Hester wounded in the car around 2 a.m. She was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later.