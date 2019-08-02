Alabama county seeks new schools superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district is looking for a new leader.

The Madison County School Board has hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to help with the search for a new superintendent.

The board will receive resumes, vet candidates and then present a list of qualified applicants to the school board. Madison County Schools has used the board to help find new superintendents in the past.

WAAY-TV reports the current interim superintendent will only be able to fill the seat for 180 days.

The board is now accepting applications for the open position. Those interested in applying, click here .

___

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/