Trial set for woman accused of twice trying to kill husband

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Barnstable woman charged with twice trying to have someone kill her husband faces trial in September.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Tricia Leslie played a role in the October 2013 shooting of her husband by her then-boyfriend Buddy Bothwell. Her husband, who she has since divorced, survived.

Bothwell was convicted and is serving a 10- to 12-year prison sentence.

Authorities say Leslie also tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband just months prior to that shooting. She faces multiple charges including armed assault to commit murder. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on $25,000 bail.

A judge on Thursday scheduled Leslie’s trial for Sept. 19.

The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/22UW3j1 ) reports that Leslie’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, says they are “looking forward to the trial.”