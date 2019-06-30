FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Piece of Americana': Iuka Drive-In providing nostalgia

By GABBY BOYD and The Daily Corinthian
 
Share

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — Imagine driving three hours every weekend to make sure a family business is up and running.

Leslie Curtis Sr. drives from Waverly, Tenn. to open and close the Iuka Drive-In.

But this businessman knows it is worth being a part of living history as the only drive-in still in operation in Mississippi and one of the few left across America.

The drive-in has been a focal point of Tishomingo County history since the early 1950s. According to Curtis, it was built by the Jourdan family of Iuka and was once a popular place for families and teenagers.

Other news
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?

Curtis’ son, Leslie, rents the theater and land from Bubba Jourdan. Leslie owns the Pink Cadillac Drive-in in Centerville, Tenn. and another theater in Alabama.

According to Curtis, his family has been in the movie business since 1975.

“Our goal is to continue doing the business we need to by trying to keep drive-in theaters from going extinct,” said Curtis, who has owned walk-in theaters as well.

Curtis recalls some of the business’s busiest nights were when the movie “It” and “The Mummy” hit the theaters.

“We had 250 cars parked here and the concession stand was packed all night,” said Curtis. “Lawn chairs were everywhere.”

The Iuka Drive-In was once a local hot spot, but it now has a more significant role since it’s the only operating drive-in movie theater in Mississippi. The historical spot attracts customers from all across Mississippi such as Tripp Hughes of Saltillo.

“I’ve never been to one. My family and I heard about the drive-in on Facebook and I thought it would be great opportunity for my siblings and I to experience it,” said the 21-year-old Ole Miss student.

Ten-year-old Allyn Tucker has always heard her parents and grandparents talk about going to the Iuka Drive-In when they were her age.

“I asked my dad what a drive-in was and he told me. When I found out you get to sit outside or in the car and watch a movie I asked if we could go and see ‘Aladdin’,” said the Corinth native.

One lady said the drive-in takes people down memory lane.

“If you look back at older pictures like ‘Greece’ and ‘Twister’, they were all featured in drive-in movie theaters. It gives people a chance to experience a piece of history,” said Kathryn “Katie” Adams, a resident of Iuka.

Adams has helped manage the theater for 25 years. She started going there when her son was six-years-old.

“There was nothing to do in Iuka and so every weekend I would take my son to the drive-in. After watching the same movies over and over again we got tired and we would go in and help the staff with concessions,” said Adams, who is now the supervisor at the drive-in.

She became good friends with the owners and continued to volunteer.

“Some of the best parts about working here is you meet people from everywhere and some of them are very interesting, but the majority of them just want that classic movie experience,” said Adams.

Curtis said it costs around $3,000 to $4,000 to bring a movie to the drive-in.

“Concession pays for everything. That’s how we keep the doors open,” said Curtis.

The concession stand sells nachos, hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, lemonade, other drinks and candy. The drive-in is open Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.

Adams said it costs only $9 to watch two movies. Children who are 12 and under can watch the movies for free.

“I encourage anyone to experience it, because it’s a dying piece of Americana,” said Adams. “Many of them have shut down and we are doing everything we can to keep this one running.”

___

Information from: The Daily Corinthian.