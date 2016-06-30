Sheriff: Social media date led to Slidell man’s death

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Slidell man who arranged for a date on social media wound up dead, the victim of a violent robbery scheme, authorities said Thursday as they discussed the arrest of two suspects.

The body of 25-year-old Cordaryle Robert was found Wednesday in a ditch in the Harvey area of Jefferson Parish. He had been missing since last Friday and authorities said his burned-out vehicle was found Saturday in a Lafourche Parish sugar cane field.

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrests of two Houma residents: 28-year-old Terrance Calloway and 23-year-old Dana Lemar. They were being held on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Robert had begun communicating with Lemar on Facebook and eventually agreed to meet her in Slidell prior to his death, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said at a news conference.

“The case started as a Facebook date that was intended to be a robbery,” Normand said.

Normand was joined at Thursday’s news conference by Slidell Police Chief Randy Smith, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. They described a multifaceted investigation that included the use of cellphone information. Also, Webre said a cup found near the burned vehicle was traced to a convenience store where video of a suspect was obtained.

Coleman said a Houma SWAT team went to the trailer park where both suspects lived. They were arrested without incident. There was no indication in online jail records whether they have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.