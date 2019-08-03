FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: 4 dead after quake hits off Indonesia coast

 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on an earthquake in Indonesia (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Indonesian authorities say a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit off Java island has killed four people and damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday night’s quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island’s southwest coast.

Other news
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players

Agus Wibowo, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s spokesman, said Saturday that four people died while fleeing in panic to safety in Banten and West Java. Four others were injured.

He said 223 houses were damaged, mostly in Banten’s Pandeglang region, where a deadly tsunami struck in the dark without warning last December.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

10:45 a.m.

Indonesian authorities say one person has died of a heart attack and more 100 houses are damaged after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday night’s quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island’s southwest coast.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Saturday that a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicenter. Four people have been injured.

The agency says at least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters. TV footage showed several houses and buildings in Banten and West Java provinces, including a sport stadium and hospitals, suffered minor damage.