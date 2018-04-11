Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV near Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver near Lincoln City.

Lt. Cari Boyd says 43-year-old Thomas Wilson of Otis died at scene Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 101.

He had been hit by a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 71-year-old Herbert Ware of Otis. Boyd says Ware showed signs of impairment, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to file charges. Police initially said, incorrectly, that Ware had been arrested.

This story has been corrected to show driver has not been charged in the case.