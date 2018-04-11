FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV near Lincoln City

 
Share

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver near Lincoln City.

Lt. Cari Boyd says 43-year-old Thomas Wilson of Otis died at scene Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 101.

He had been hit by a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 71-year-old Herbert Ware of Otis. Boyd says Ware showed signs of impairment, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to file charges. Police initially said, incorrectly, that Ware had been arrested.

___

This story has been corrected to show driver has not been charged in the case.