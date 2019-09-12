Arizona Supreme Court to make stop in Bisbee this month

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will hold proceedings for one day in Bisbee.

The court announced in a news release Wednesday that the panel will listen to oral arguments later this month at Bisbee High School.

The event is part of the court’s community outreach program. Arizona’s two state law schools and other venues throughout the state get to host the court.

School officials say it’s a valuable learning experience for the students.

It will also be open to the public.

Students and the public are encouraged to look over summaries of the legal issues going before the court and take part in the question-and-answer session after.

Culinary students will also host a lunch for the justices at the Sept. 26 event.