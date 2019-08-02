FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Officials say misuse of electric bike share causing problems

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Rhode Island’s capital say misuse of its first bike share program is causing problems.

The Providence Journal reports that the popular electric Jump bikes are being found on Providence sidewalks, in parking spaces and tossed on lawns.

Police Chief Hugh Clements says people have figured out how to use the bikes without paying for them and that groups of 10 or more young people are riding around together causing problems for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

JUMP more than quadrupled the price of a ride in April.

City Councilman Michael Correia says he’s received complaints daily and called for the removal of ride share bikes and scooters from his ward until a community meeting can be held.

Jump, an Uber-owned company, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

